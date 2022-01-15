AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Raised to $152.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target increased by Barclays from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a d rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $136.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.23. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $136.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,602. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after acquiring an additional 512,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after buying an additional 68,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

