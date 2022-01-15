Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by SVB Leerink

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.95% from the company’s previous close.

FOLD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

FOLD stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $84,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,536 shares of company stock worth $1,818,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after buying an additional 8,624,249 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2,081.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,867,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after buying an additional 3,690,078 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after buying an additional 3,438,114 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 78.6% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,696,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,956,000 after buying an additional 2,946,955 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,378,000 after buying an additional 2,065,621 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

