Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.17

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $5.83. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 23,598 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $109.00 million, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 4,500.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.