Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.17

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $5.83. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 23,598 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $109.00 million, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
