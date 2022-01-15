Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,467. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.21. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $1,873,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dennis B. Phelps sold 23,696 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,622,939.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,558 shares of company stock worth $32,354,475. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth $54,340,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,648,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,321,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.