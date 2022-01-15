Analysts Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to report sales of $21.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.90 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $12.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $88.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.45 million to $137.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KYMR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

KYMR traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.07. 1,059,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,388. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $87.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.66.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,196,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock worth $3,906,396. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.