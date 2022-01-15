Analysts Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $913.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to announce $913.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $905.61 million to $925.00 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $906.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

ST traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,405. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.