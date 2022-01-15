Analysts Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will post $525.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430.80 million and the highest is $839.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $626.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNX. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist cut their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE CNX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,265. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.42. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 154.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.