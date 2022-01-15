Analysts Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to report $3.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.37 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $12.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $13.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.03.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CSX by 1,629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in CSX by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 113,946 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. 13,694,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,851,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

