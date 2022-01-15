Analysts Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.31 Million

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report sales of $121.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.20 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $112.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $476.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $509.45 million, with estimates ranging from $495.81 million to $535.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FR. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,793. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.