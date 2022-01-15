Analysts Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report sales of $121.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.20 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $112.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $476.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $509.45 million, with estimates ranging from $495.81 million to $535.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FR. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,793. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

