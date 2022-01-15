Analysts Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.01). Mesa Air Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MESA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 131,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 86,123 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 861,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 164,096 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $204.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

