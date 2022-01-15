Analysts Set Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) PT at $86.30

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.30.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after acquiring an additional 260,136 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Cerner by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 172,382 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cerner by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cerner by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 195,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

