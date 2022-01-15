Analysts Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target at $52.57

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in JFrog by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 964.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

