Analysts Set Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Target Price at $670.00

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $670.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSO. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE PSO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 514,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,176. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pearson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pearson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

