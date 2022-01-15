Analysts Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) PT at $95.70

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $89.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average is $86.27. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

