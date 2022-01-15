Analysts Set Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Price Target at $9.90

Shares of Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSVNF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS:TSVNF opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

