Analysts Set Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Price Target at GBX 234.75

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 229.78 ($3.12).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.58) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.39) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 260 ($3.53) to GBX 245 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.78) to GBX 185 ($2.51) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 198.70 ($2.70) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 125.95 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.23), for a total value of £6,796.16 ($9,225.14).

Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

