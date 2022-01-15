Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Andritz has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.
Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Andritz Company Profile
Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.
Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.