Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Andritz has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADRZY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Andritz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

