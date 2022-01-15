Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the December 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ANGGF stock remained flat at $$0.43 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. Angang Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.
Angang Steel Company Profile
