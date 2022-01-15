Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Update

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the December 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ANGGF stock remained flat at $$0.43 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. Angang Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

Angang Steel Company Profile

Angang Steel Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products. It offers hot rolled sheets, cold rolled sheets, and medium and thick plates. The company was founded on May 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Anshan, China.

