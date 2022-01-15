Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.25 ($74.15).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

