AnRKey X Price Tops $0.0953 on Major Exchanges ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $11.17 million and approximately $115,567.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0953 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00063148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00074751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.22 or 0.07676695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,813.08 or 1.00195341 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00068809 BTC.

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 117,178,333 coins. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com

