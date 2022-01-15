APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Truist Securities

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.55.

APA stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 4.73. APA has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $33.37.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that APA will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC increased its position in APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

