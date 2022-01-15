APENFT (NFT) Price Up 2.8% This Week

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market cap of $772.39 million and approximately $464.65 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About APENFT

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

