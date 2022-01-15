AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Research analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 13D Management LLC raised its stake in AppHarvest by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

