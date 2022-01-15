Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 18.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Apple from $132.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.