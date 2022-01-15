Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.74.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.