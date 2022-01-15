Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGTC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

AGTC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 333,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,139. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $727,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

