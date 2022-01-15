Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 158.5% from the December 15th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Aptorum Group stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Aptorum Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptorum Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.