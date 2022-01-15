ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Short Interest Down 61.8% in December

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the December 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup raised ARB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

ARBFF stock remained flat at $$37.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. ARB has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars, side rails and side steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks and bars, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment, recovery points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

