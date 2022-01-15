ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,240 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $151.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.93. The company has a market capitalization of $276.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.64.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,868 shares of company stock worth $3,562,297. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.