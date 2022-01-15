ARGI Investment Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 973.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.42.

MAR opened at $162.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 114.65 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

