ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $357.04 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.81.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

