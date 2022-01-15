ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $178.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

