ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 145,744 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 145,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 400.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth $73,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.