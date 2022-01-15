ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.98.

Shares of XOM opened at $71.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $304.27 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

