ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $128,000.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $104.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $89.97 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

