Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATZAF. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

ATZAF stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $49.33.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

