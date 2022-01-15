Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$64.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATZ. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.86.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$59.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 66.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.45. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$25.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.25, for a total value of C$610,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at C$770,390. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Insiders sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,145 over the last quarter.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

