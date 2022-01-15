Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.55) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.64) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.68) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.86) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.11 ($8.08).

Shares of AT1 opened at €5.66 ($6.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($8.13). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.10.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

