Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.63) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.16). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($3.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($8.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($7.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($9.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.10) to ($6.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS.

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Shares of ASND opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.40. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $178.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

