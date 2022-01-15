Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$1.65 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Shares of Ascot Resources stock opened at C$1.13 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.19. The company has a market cap of C$424.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.36.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.