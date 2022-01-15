Atlantic Securities Upgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to “Overweight”

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00. Atlantic Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSM. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.76.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $140.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $729.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 95.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

