Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 2,430.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $3.65 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIOSF. Barclays dropped their price target on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($455.68) to €3.90 ($4.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €6.80 ($7.73) to €6.60 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

