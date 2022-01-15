Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, an increase of 807.3% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aurcana Silver stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 239,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,124. Aurcana Silver has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

