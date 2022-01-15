Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 85,000 Shares of Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $59,592.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $486,186.03.

On Friday, January 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $143,416.00.

Shares of AVTX opened at $1.00 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

