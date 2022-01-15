Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avant Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVDX opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70. Avant Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 million. Avant Diagnostics’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.