Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,074 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Avantor were worth $41,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 26.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 447.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $37.71 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

