Avast’s (AVST) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 565 ($7.67) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.23) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 531.67 ($7.22).

Get Avast alerts:

AVST stock opened at GBX 603 ($8.19) on Tuesday. Avast has a twelve month low of GBX 418 ($5.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 619.80 ($8.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The firm has a market cap of £6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 602.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 577.07.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.