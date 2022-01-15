Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY opened at $209.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.10. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

