Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.83.

UNP opened at $246.27 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $256.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.06 and a 200-day moving average of $228.12. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

