Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $104,000 Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,905,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

